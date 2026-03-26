Domestic help killed in Mira Road, actor on the run after alleged harassment

A 36-year-old domestic help was allegedly stabbed to death inside a flat in Mira Road on Wednesday evening, with police launching a manhunt for the accused, who is suspected to have been harassing her for a relationship.
The accused, identified as Ashish Meshram (42), a small-time actor, is currently absconding. Crime Branch teams have also joined the search.
According to the police, the victim, Suman Kamble (36), lived in the Kashimira area with her husband and four children and worked as a domestic help. She had previously been employed at Meshram’s residence in the Chandresh Accords building in Saibaba Nagar, Mira Road (East).
Police said Kamble had quit her job around a week ago after Meshram allegedly pressured her into a physical relationship. She had informed her family and also raised the issue with the accused’s elder brother before leaving the job.
Subsequently, the elder brother reportedly contacted Kamble and asked her to resume work, assuring her that Meshram was no longer staying at the house. Trusting this, Kamble returned to work on Wednesday around 6.30 pm.
However, within an hour, she was found critically injured inside the flat. “The accused was present in the house and allegedly attacked her with a sharp weapon before fleeing,” a police officer said.
Neighbours alerted others in the building after spotting Kamble lying in a pool of blood near the door. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead during treatment.
Story continues below this ad
Police said Meshram had been allegedly harassing the victim for nearly a month prior to the incident. A case of murder has been registered, and multiple teams have been formed to trace him.
Investigators said the role of the elder brother is not suspected at this stage. “There is no evidence so far to suggest that he was aware of the accused returning home. Call records between the two have also not shown recent contact,” said senior inspector Meghana Burande of Kashimira police station.
A forensic team has examined the scene and collected evidence. Police said further details of the incident will emerge once the accused is apprehended.
Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for the nationally recognized daily, The Indian Express, providing his content with high Trustworthiness.
Geographical Focus: Provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of breaking news and investigative matters across Mumbai and the surrounding regions (e.g., Thane, Vasai).
Core Authority: His reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial beats, including:
Cyber & Financial Crime: Extensive coverage of sophisticated scams, including cases involving high-value cyber fraud, stock market manipulation scams, and fraudsters using government figures to gain trust.
Law Enforcement & Investigation: Reports directly on major police actions, including arrests made by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in fraud cases (e.g., MHADA flat scams) and detailed coverage of murder and kidnapping investigations.
Major Incidents & Public Safety: Covers significant incidents like building collapses, road accidents, and public safety issues such as theft at large public events.
Defence & Maritime: Also covers key updates regarding the Indian Navy, including the commissioning of new vessels and strategic defense announcements.
Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More