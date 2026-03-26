Domestic help killed in Mira Road, actor on the run after alleged harassment

Investigators said the role of the elder brother is not suspected at this stage.

A 36-year-old domestic help was allegedly stabbed to death inside a flat in Mira Road on Wednesday evening, with police launching a manhunt for the accused, who is suspected to have been harassing her for a relationship.

The accused, identified as Ashish Meshram (42), a small-time actor, is currently absconding. Crime Branch teams have also joined the search.

According to the police, the victim, Suman Kamble (36), lived in the Kashimira area with her husband and four children and worked as a domestic help. She had previously been employed at Meshram’s residence in the Chandresh Accords building in Saibaba Nagar, Mira Road (East).