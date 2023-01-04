scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Millet Cafe to be launched in Mantralaya on PM Modi’s suggestion: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

The Centre has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

Chhattishgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel hosting a lunch party where millet dishes were served to all the Ministers and legislators at the Vidhan Sabha on Jan 4, 2023, Wednesday (Express)

The Chhattisgarh Mantralaya will soon get a Millet Cafe as suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Wednesday. The chief minister made the announcement during a special millet lunch organised for legislators at the Vidhan Sabha in Raipur.

A wide variety of millet dishes including ragi pakoras, kodo bhajiya, kutki ke fare and ragi halwa were served during Wednesday’s lunch.

Baghel said, “On the suggestion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Millet Cafe will be opened in Mantralaya soon. The country’s first Millet Bank with 22 types of millet has been started in Chhattisgarh.”

Notably, the Chhattisgarh government has also decided to fix the support price of kodo kutki at Rs 3,000 per quintal.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Venugopal Dhoot held only after Kochhars said why not him: lawyer
Venugopal Dhoot held only after Kochhars said why not him: lawyer
Delhi Confidential: Many MPs peeved after IT panel meeting is rescheduled
Delhi Confidential: Many MPs peeved after IT panel meeting is rescheduled

A state government official said, “Chhattisgarh is the first state in the country to purchase millet directly from farmers. Under this mission, which is operational in 14 districts of the state, arrangements are made to collect millet through women’s self-help groups under the Chhattisgarh Small Forest Produce Cooperative Union. Input subsidy is also being given to farmers by including these crops under the ambit of the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana. Moreover, experts are teaching farmers ways of increasing productivity.”

For this, an MoU has been signed between the Indian Institute of Millet Research (IIMR), Hyderabad and 14 district collectors. The IIMR has also taken the responsibility of providing good quality seeds of kodo, kutki, and ragi as well as helping the state in setting up a seed bank.

Notably, millet has also been included in the mid-day meal scheme to eradicate malnutrition in the state. Children in schools are being given dishes made of millet, including cookies, laddoos, and soya chikki.

Advertisement

The Centre has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 18:32 IST
Next Story

Thousands laid off in US as recession worries mount: Here’s who has cut jobs, apart from Meta, Amazon

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close