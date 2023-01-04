Millet Cafe to be launched in Mantralaya on PM Modi’s suggestion: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

The Chhattisgarh Mantralaya will soon get a Millet Cafe as suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Wednesday. The chief minister made the announcement during a special millet lunch organised for legislators at the Vidhan Sabha in Raipur.

A wide variety of millet dishes including ragi pakoras, kodo bhajiya, kutki ke fare and ragi halwa were served during Wednesday’s lunch.

Baghel said, “On the suggestion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Millet Cafe will be opened in Mantralaya soon. The country’s first Millet Bank with 22 types of millet has been started in Chhattisgarh.”

Notably, the Chhattisgarh government has also decided to fix the support price of kodo kutki at Rs 3,000 per quintal.

A state government official said, “Chhattisgarh is the first state in the country to purchase millet directly from farmers. Under this mission, which is operational in 14 districts of the state, arrangements are made to collect millet through women’s self-help groups under the Chhattisgarh Small Forest Produce Cooperative Union. Input subsidy is also being given to farmers by including these crops under the ambit of the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana. Moreover, experts are teaching farmers ways of increasing productivity.”

For this, an MoU has been signed between the Indian Institute of Millet Research (IIMR), Hyderabad and 14 district collectors. The IIMR has also taken the responsibility of providing good quality seeds of kodo, kutki, and ragi as well as helping the state in setting up a seed bank.

Notably, millet has also been included in the mid-day meal scheme to eradicate malnutrition in the state. Children in schools are being given dishes made of millet, including cookies, laddoos, and soya chikki.

Advertisement

The Centre has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets.