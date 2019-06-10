Video: Transgenders lathicharged for allegedly creating ruckus inside Meerut police station

Toggle Menu
"Things have come to the fore, transgenders misbehaved, but force was used to control them. If force used was more than required, probe to be conducted," SSP was quoted as saying by ANI.

After the police were called in at the spot, some protesting transgenders reached Lalkurti police station and reportedly created a ruckus, following which police came down with a baton charge to quell them. (Video grab)

Police used force against a group of transgenders for allegedly creating ruckus inside a police station premises in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, news agency ANI reported on Monday. A mobile phone recording of the incident also showed a policeman pushing one of the transgenders against the wall before raining blows with his lathi.

A Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) told ANI that the transgenders “misbehaved” and force was used to control them. The SSP also promised to probe the matter if it was found that police used excessive force.

According to news reports, police were called in after a verbal duel between two transgender groups escalated. The transgenders were brought to Lalkurti police station in Meerut where they allegedly created a ruckus.

 

