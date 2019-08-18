Meerut news: Refused water, man stabs sister to death; farmer found killed

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his 22-year-old sister to death following an argument in Muzaffarnagar’s Jadora village on Friday evening. Police said the victim, Kavita Singh, refused to give water to her brother Ashish as she was talking to someone on phone.

“An angry Ashish tied her hands and legs with a rope and stabbed her multiple times. Her parents, younger brother and sister were not in the house,” said Mamoj Kumar Chahal, in-charge of Mansoorpur police station.

The father, Arjun (54), lodged a police complaint. “We have recovered the knife used in the murder,” said Chahal.

Farmer found murdered in farm

Meerut: A 60-year-old farmer was found dead with multiple injuries in his agriculture field in Baghpat’s Bijwada village Saturday morning. No arrests have been made yet.

“Padam Singh has been attacked with sharp-edged weapons as there are numerous injury marks on his neck and face. The family claimed that he had no enmity with anyone in the village. We have lodged an FIR against unidentified assailants,” said Deputy SP (Baraut) Ramanand Prasad Kushwaha. Police said Singh had left home early on Saturday.