Meerut: Class 10 student stabbed, shot dead

A Class 10 student, who was stabbed and shot at by two persons near Hapur crossing in Kharkhauda police station area here, succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital late on Monday evening.

Advertising

Ritik Tyagi’s father Mukesh Tyagi has lodged an FIR with Kharkhauda police, accusing two persons of their native Bijauli village of murdering his son.

He stated that his Ritik (20) was a Class 10 student of DAV College, Kharkhauda, in Meerut.

“On Sunday morning, he was playing cricket in a local playground when two persons – Pappu and Appu (in their 20s) – reached there and urged Ritik to let them play, but he refused. This infuriated them. Both, Pappu and Appu threatened Ritik that he will have to pay the price for not allowing them to play in his cricket team and on Monday when he left home, along with his two friends, Aakash and Shagun, the assailants got the chance to settle their score,” the father stated in the FIR.

Advertising

“The two first stabbed my son and then one of them fired at him from a close range and the bullet hit his stomach. They and also my son’s friends fled, while none came to his rescue for nearly one hour. Later, someone informed the local police,” the father further stated in the FIR.

Manish Bisht, in-charge of Kharkhauda police station, said Ritik was admitted to the hospital by the police, but he succumbed to his injuries in the evening.

“We have lodged an FIR under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) in this connection and raids are being conducted to nab the assailants,” said Bisht.

The father, however, alleged he had informed the local police when the assailants had threatened to kill his son on Sunday, but the police remained inert. “The father didn’t give us any information of the threat,” Bisht said.