MCD polls: AIMIM to contest 40 wards, declares candidates in two

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will contest around 40 wards in the coming polls to Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), said a party leader.

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led party has already announced candidates in two wards. It has fielded Sitara Mohammad Fakhruddin in the Brijpuri ward of Mustafabad and Sartaj Ali Saifi in the Shri Ram Colony ward under Karawal Nagar.

This would be the first major political venture of the AIMIM in the national capital, as it fought on just nine seats and lost all in the 2017 civic polls.

AIMIM Delhi state president Kaleemul Hafeez said senior party leaders Asaduddin Owaisi and Waris Pathan will also campaign in the MCD polls.

The wards that the party will be contesting mostly fall under the Karwal Nagar, Okhla, Chandni Chowk, Seemapuri, Mustafabad, Ballimaran, Babarpur, Seelampur, Matia Mahal, and Sadar Bazar Vidhan Sabha seats.

He said the party will primarily raise the issue of several ‘Dalit and Muslim neighbourhoods’ not receiving the same kind of civic services as other areas.

“Besides, the Muslim community has been at the receiving end on several occasions, whether it was the North East Delhi riot, or the Tablighi Jamaat incident, or bulldozers being used at Jahangirpuri by the MCD,” he said.

“We have seen how both the BJP and the AAP have been perpetrators and silent watchers in these incidents,” the AIMIM leader added.

Constituting around 15 per cent of the over two crore population in Delhi, Muslim residents voted for the Congress in large numbers till 2013. The rise of the AAP saw the vote of the community shift to the party, contributing significantly to its phenomenal win (67 of 70 Assembly seats) in the 2015 Assembly polls.

In the February 2020 Assembly polls, it is believed that the Muslims again backed the AAP. The party won 62 seats with 53.57 per cent vote share.

Poll observers, however, said the community has also been watching warily as the AAP is taking a pronounced tilt toward right-of-centre politics. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party supported the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, started the much-publicised teerth yatras to Ayodhya, and demanded the images of Lakshmi and Ganesh on currency notes.