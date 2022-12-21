Maoist surrenders in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district

An active member of the CPI(Maoist) cadre of West Singhbhum district surrendered Tuesday in Chaibasa, said the police. According to the police, they had been conducting raids to arrest Kuldeep Ganjhu, an area commander of the CPI(Maoist) who was active for the last 12 years.

Chaibasa Superintendent of Police, Ashutosh Shekhar, said, “The Jharkhand government has vowed to make the state Naxal free…and there is a surrender and rehabilitation policy which is having a positive impact. The Naxals are surrendering due to the CPI(Maoist)’s internal oppression, environment of fear, and increased police raids.”

“In this situation, today Kuldeep Ganjhu surrendered. He was the area commander working under CPI(Maoist) Central Committee member Misir Besra. Ganjhu knew many faraway villages in the hilly areas of Kolhan,” Shekhar added.

Ganjhu, a resident of the Khallari area of Ranchi, has been accused in seven cases of murder, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), attempt to murder, arms act, and rioting among others. One of the important cases that he was accused of was under the Goelkera Police Station on January 5 where the former BJP MLA Gurucharan Nayak was attacked.

Nayak was attacked by members of CPI(Maoists) who slit the throats of two police personnel assigned to him.