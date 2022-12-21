scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Mann call on KCR, discusses political situation in country

Mann, who is in Hyderabad to have an interactive meeting with captains of industry of Telangana, invited them to invest in the state as he pitched Punjab as the land of endless opportunities.

Mann, who is in Hyderabad to have an interactive meeting with captains of industry of Telangana, invited them to invest in the state as he pitched Punjab as the land of endless opportunities. (PTI)
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann Tuesday called on his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao at his official residence Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad and discussed the political situation in the country, an official said.

“The two chief ministers discussed the political situation in the country along with the progress of Telangana, governance of the state of Punjab, etc,” the official said.

Mann, who is in Hyderabad to have an interactive meeting with captains of industry of Telangana, invited them to invest in the state as he pitched Punjab as the land of endless opportunities.

Mann held detailed parleys with top officials of Hartex Rubber, Cancer Centers of America, Narayan Group of Educational Institutions, GMR Group, Annapurna Studios, and Laurus Labs among others.

During the interaction, Mann showcased Punjab as a most preferred investment destination and said the state government is committed for extending support and cooperation to the industrial groups for setting up their operations.

Mann said his state has congenial atmosphere backed by excellent infrastructure, power, skilled human resources and best industrial and work culture.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 09:05:07 am
