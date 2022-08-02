scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Manipur will urge Centre for early completion of India-Myanmar border fencing: CM Biren Singh

The Chief Minister was responding to queries raised by Opposition MLA K. Ranjit Singh during the Question Hour of the ongoing budget session of the Manipur Assembly.

Written by Jimmy Leivon | Imphal |
August 2, 2022 8:10:42 pm
Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. (File Photo)

Manipur will urge the Central government for early completion of India-Myanmar border fencing work after resolving the border dispute, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh informed the state assembly Tuesday.

The Chief Minister was responding to queries raised by Opposition MLA K. Ranjit Singh during the Question Hour of the ongoing budget session of the Manipur Assembly.

The Opposition MLA sought information on the present status of the India-Myanmar border fencing work.

He informed the House that border fencing of 5.6 km from border pillar number 79 to border pillar number 81 had been completed at present.

While the border fencing started over the last five years, Singh clarified that fencing work hit hurdles as certain issues cropped up from time to time.

Nevertheless, he said the Ministry of Home Affairs informed the state government that border fencing work for a distance of 60.23 km had begun.

Noting the controversy surrounding the India-Myanmar border dispute, Singh said it is up to the government of India to resolve any dispute with Myanmar with the state government’s consent.

The Opposition MLA sought reasons behind the sluggish nature of the border fencing work even though work started over the last five years.

He also drew the attention of the House if the border dispute exists between Myanmar and Manipur.

The United Committee Manipur (UCM) and several other civil society organizations in the state have been demanding to halt the ongoing Indo-Myanmar border fencing work claiming the fencing work is being carried out at the expense of Manipur’s territories.

The civil bodies asserted that border fencing work from border pillar number 79 to 102 is carried after losing one to three km of Manipur’s land.

First published on: 02-08-2022 at 08:10:42 pm

