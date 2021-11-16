Six arrested following ‘moral policing, assault’ on two students in Karnataka

A Muslim student travelling with his Christian friend became victims of moral policing as they were allegedly assaulted and abused by a group of men in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district on Monday night. Six men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police said that the incident happened when the student, who is enrolled in a BSc course at Suratkal in Mangaluru, was travelling with his classmate on his two-wheeler. The group of men allegedly accosted them and asked the girl to get down from the two-wheeler.

The men then allegedly abused the girl for taking a bike ride with a Muslim boy. Thereafter, they reportedly assaulted both the students, after which they fled from the spot.

Following a complaint lodged by the boy, the six men were arrested later. Police have identified them as Prahalad, Prashant, Guru Prasad, Prateesh, Bharath and Sukesh. They have been booked under sections 354, 354 (D), 153 A, 341, 143, 147, 148, 323, 504, 506 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code.