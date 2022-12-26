Mangaluru trader’s murder: 5 detained so far, say cops; Congress demands UAPA case against accused

Five people have been detained over the murder of a Muslim trader in Karnataka’s Mangaluru, the police said Monday, even as the state Congress urged the government to book the accused under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Abdul Jaleel was stabbed to death by unknown persons near his shop on Saturday evening, triggering tensions in the communally sensitive city. Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the police have imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC which will continue till Tuesday.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Assembly on Monday, Leader of Opposition and former CM Siddaramaiah blamed “such incidents” in the state’s coastal districts on the right-wing Bajrang Dal.

“When will such incidents end?”, the Congress leader asked as he took a dig at Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and blamed his statements of having emboldened fringe elements.

Bommai had said in October 2021 said that the cases of moral policing in the coastal state were “reactions for actions…that hurt sentiments”. Bommai had made the comment in response to reporters’ queries after BJP MLA Umanath Kotian was seen escorting two persons accused in a ‘moral policing’ incident out of a police station after their release on interim bail.

Speaking in the House on Monday, Siddaramaiah also accused the government of providing compensation in such incidents only to victims of one faith while ignoring those from another.

“Why this discrimination? Why are Muslims not compensated?” he asked, demanding the accused in Jaleel’s murder be booked under the anti-terror law.

Congress MLA U T Khader, who raised the issue in the Assembly, blamed Jaleel’s murder on communal forces and alleged that “immoral policing” has been rampant in the district for the past two months.

“Anti-social elements are taking law into their own hands,” he said.

Responding in the House, state Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said he will bring the Opposition’s demand to the notice of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

Meanwhile, Jaleel’s body was laid to rest at a graveyard near Kulur. A large number of people also gathered outside his house demanding justice.