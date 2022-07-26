Pub in Karnataka’s Mangaluru attacked, party-goers forced to stop event

Updated: July 26, 2022 10:43:42 am
A few people, reportedly Bajrang Dal members, barged into a pub in Karnataka’s Mangaluru city and disrupted a farewell party organised by students of a private college Monday night, said the police Tuesday.
After the vigilantes barged into the pub called Re-Cycle The Lounge at around 8 pm and hurled abuses, the partying crowd was forced to stop the event.
The police arrived at the spot and dispersed the crowd after being informed about the incident. The police said they were yet to register a case as they have not received any formal complaint on the matter.
Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said: “The media persons were informed by some people claiming to be belonging to a certain organisation that some illegal activities were taking place in the pub and it would have to be stopped. Meanwhile, the police also got the information about this and visited the spot.”
“By then the pub was closing and around 20 boys and 10 girls were leaving the place. Some videos have surfaced in which some boys and girls are seen leaving the pub and some men standing in the parking area. The deputy commissioner of police, assistant commissioner of police, and inspectors have visited the spot,” added Kumar.
In 2009, the same pub was attacked by Sri Rama Sene activists, who beat up several people, including women. The pub was then called Amnesia.
