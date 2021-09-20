Mangaluru: Court employee attacks education dept women with machete; three injured

Tension prevailed in Karnataka’s Mangaluru after a 31-year-old employee of a court allegedly attacked government officials at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), injuring three women on Monday afternoon. The police, with the help of the public, have arrested the accused.

The arrested has been identified as Naveen, a resident of Kundapura who worked in a court as a peon. The police said that the incident took place around 12.30 pm when Naveen came to the DIET building and asked for a woman reportedly working there. He said he had a gift for the woman and asked the staff to allow him to meet her. The staff told him that there was no one with that name working there.

Even before the conversation ended, Naveen attacked the employees with a machete and injured them, said the police.

Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “we are yet to know why he attacked or what brought him to the institution. He is not answering as we speak. He has attacked the employees who were unknown to him. The persons who have been injured are out of danger. Chief executive officer of the district is personally looking into the treatment of injured employees.”