Mangaluru blast: Eyewitnesses thought it was an accident, helped driver, accused

Auto driver Purushotham, and the prime accused, identified as 24-year-old Mohammed Shariq, in the Mangaluru blast case were on fire when shopkeepers and local residents rushed to their rescue soon after the blast on Saturday afternoon.

When the locals heard a loud sound around 4.45 pm, some of them thought it was a tyre burst of a passing bus. A few others thought the gas tank of the auto-rickshaw exploded.

Eyewitnesses recalled the auto-driver was trying to pull the passenger out of his vehicle. “Skin in many parts of his body was dangling as the youth (the suspect) ran out after being pulled out of the auto,” recalled Wilson, a security guard in a building at Garodi in Mangaluru where the blast occurred. When he rushed to the spot, the passenger’s (terror accused) face was on fire and an earphone was seen glued to his body (due the fire). The auto-driver had burns in his head and back, but he appeared relatively better than the youth, he said.

A team of officials from NIA Delhi at the spot where the explosion occurred. (Express photo by Jithendra M.) A team of officials from NIA Delhi at the spot where the explosion occurred. (Express photo by Jithendra M.)

Dhanraj Shetty, who resides nearby, was among those who tried to douse the flames with water. “But we were advised not to do so by others and we threw sand and mud at the passenger as his clothes were on fire,” he said.

Shetty said that the accused had injuries all over his body and his leg appeared broken. People got suspicious about the cause of the explosion only after they saw the pressure cooker in the back seat of the autorickshaw. “The youth was in a bad shape,” Mustafa, a shopkeeper in a nearby chicken stall, said, adding the fingers on his hand were shattered and his left eye was damaged.

Smoke rises (on extreme right) after an autorickshaw on a street, as seen from a CCTV camera from a nearby area, in Mangaluru city. (PTI) Smoke rises (on extreme right) after an autorickshaw on a street, as seen from a CCTV camera from a nearby area, in Mangaluru city. (PTI)

“Many of us rushed to their help. We stopped two autorickshaws passing by and sent them to Father Mullers Hospital. We realised the gravity of the situation only after a few hours when authorities said that it was a bomb blast,” he said.

‘Auto driver injured in bid to save passenger’

A devotee of Swami Koragajja, considered to be a form of Lord Shiva, Purushotham was known among his friends as a good person. Lokesh, a fellow auto driver, said the 60-year-old picked up the suspect near Padil in Mangaluru for a drop about three kilometres away at Pumpwell. Lokesh said Purushottham had suffered a cardiac issue recently. Prushotham has two daughters. Uday, a distant relative, said, “Most of his injuries happened during his attempt to help the passenger.”