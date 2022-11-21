Mangaluru autorickshaw blast ‘inspired by global terror groups’: Police

The Karnataka Police Monday confirmed the identity of the accused behind the Mangaluru autorickshaw blast as Mohammed Sharik, 24, and said that his actions were “inspired by terror outfits with a global presence”. Four others have also been nabbed by the police for questioning in connection with the case, with more arrests likely in the coming days, they added.

Alok Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), told a news conference Sharik had evaded police scrutiny since August 20 this year and travelled to parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala before returning to Mysuru in Karnataka on September 20. “We had suspected that it was Sharik since the blast. However, since there was a difference between his old photo and his face post the blast, we convinced his family members to help identify him,” Kumar said.

Three women from his family arrived from Shivamogga Monday morning for identification.

“We have evidence that he was preparing to carry out more blasts,” Kumar added.

Sharik had rented a house in Mysuru’s Lokanayak Nagar under the Metagalli Police Station limits and had enrolled for a mobile repair course in the city. During the raids carried out in the house rented by Sharik, the police said that 150 matchboxes, phosphorous, sulphur, battery, nuts, bolts and circuits were found to be used for making bombs.

Sharik will be booked under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), forging documents, impersonation and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

While the police are yet to reveal the identity of four others detained in connection with the case, Kumar said that two were held in Shivamogga, one in Mangaluru and one in Ooty, Tamil Nadu. The police are also questioning one individual in Gadag whose Aadhaar card was used by Sharik to buy a SIM card.

Searches were also carried out in connection with the case in seven locations across Karnataka at Shivamogga, Mangaluru, and Mysuru.

Involved in other cases

Kumar said that Sharik had travelled to Mangaluru from Mysuru via Madikeri in a bus ahead of the blast on November 19. Before that, he had visited Mangaluru on November 10 to conduct a recce and identify locations where he could plant the Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

Since the bomb Sharik made was very crude, it did not cause as much damage as he had expected, Kumar said, adding that he would have been blown to pieces if he had the expertise in making bombs.

The police suspect that Arafat Ali, who along with Sharik was among the accused in the Mangaluru graffiti case of 2020, was his immediate handler for such terror activities. Ali is suspected to be in Dubai, Kumar said. Abdul Mateen Taha, who is wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), is also likely to be in touch with the accused.

Sharik has three FIRs registered against him—two were filed in Mangaluru in 2020 of which one was under the provisions of UAPA and one in Shivamogga registered in August 2022. He was out on bail.

The police also suspect his role in a trial blast case along the banks of the Tunga river in Shivamogga registered in September this year.

Kumar said the police are probing the role of other individuals who had harboured him or financed him ever since he left Shivamogga in August, until the recent blast. Digital transactions and bank accounts are being investigated. The police have formed different teams to probe the case, including an interrogation team, a forensic team to track digital and other evidence, and investigation teams.

Kumar said Sharik is suspected to have dealt in bitcoins to finance the act and there are suspicions that he might have been financed from abroad.