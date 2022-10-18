Karnataka: Protests erupt in Mangaluru over Surathkal toll plaza, more than 100 detained

Massive protests broke out in Mangaluru town Tuesday demanding the closure of Surathkal toll plaza, which the protesters alleged was being operated illegally. The police have detained over 130 persons for the protests.

On Tuesday, Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samithi along with Congress workers raised slogans demanding the removal of the toll plaza. The protestors also blocked roads leading to the toll plaza.

The toll plaza at Surathkal near the National Institute of Technology-Karnataka (NIT-K) has been operational for many years. The plaza is located just nine km from the next toll gate at Hejamady. Notably, national highway rules stipulate that the distance between two toll plazas should be at least 60 km.

In a recent meeting held by the Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had assured to solve the issue in another 15-20 days but the Samithi went ahead with its protest citing earlier instances of delays despite official assurances. The Congress, Janata Dal (S), and several others including truck owners, bus owners, and taxi drivers extended their support to the Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samithi.

After the protests, Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said there was no damage to the toll plaza and the protestors were detained as they tried to seize control of the toll plaza.

Samithi convenor Muneer Katipalla, and Congress leader Mithun Rai, among others, were detained.

In a related development, the Mangaluru city police recently visited Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee co-coordinator and former corporator Prathiba Kulai’s residence in a pre-emptive move to serve notice and reportedly dissuade her from participating in the Surathkal toll gate protests.

On Tuesday, Kulai questioned the Mangaluru police for coming to her residence late in the night. Shashi Kumar admitted that it was wrong and that the police do not have any right to visit residences at odd hours in such cases.

Shashi Kumar said, “I have asked ACP North Mahesh Kumar to enquire into the issue and submit a report to me. Those who served notice at the odd hours have been asked to appear before the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), who is an executive magistrate under Section 107 of the CrPc. We respect the privacy of the individuals, especially of women.”