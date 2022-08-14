scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Hindu activists stop lovers of different communities

The couple, Rafiq (26) and his 28-year old girlfriend, natives of Gadag, had gone to Dharmasthala on Saturday where they had darshan of Lord Manjunatheshwara and tried to find accommodation there.

By: PTI | Mangaluru |
August 14, 2022 1:51:01 pm
However, the lodge manager denied them accommodation as they belonged to different communities.

Hindu right wing activists halted the journey of a man and his girlfriend belonging to different communities who were on their way to Subramanya after they did not get accommodation in Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district, police sources said.



However, the lodge manager denied them accommodation as they belonged to different communities. Despite trying at other places, they failed to get one and proceeded to Subramanya.

On receipt of information, right wing activists belonging to a Hindu organisation stopped them at Kapina Bagilu in Puttur taluk and handed them over to Uppinangady police.
Police contacted the family members of the girl and sent her with them and let off Rafiq, the sources said.

First published on: 14-08-2022 at 01:51:01 pm

