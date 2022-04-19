Five West Bengal labourers die from asphyxiation in Karnataka

In a tragic incident, five labourers from West Bengal suffocated to death at a fish processing unit in Mangaluru city in Karnataka. Three more have been hospitalized for further treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammed Samirulla, Umar Farooq, Nizamuddin Ali, Mirajul Islam and Sarafath Ali.

The incident took place on Sunday around 6 pm at Sri Ulka LLB factory when Nizamuddin went in to clean a 20 feet deep waste water tank. He reportedly got stuck in the slush and screamed for help. Other labourers who were around rushed to his help but failed. Samirulla and Farooq, who also got stuck, died on the spot. Five labourers were rushed to a private hospital where Mirajul and Sarafath died on Monday morning.

The police said that the Sri Ulka LLB factory exports processed fish to Russia, China and other countries. Following the incident, the police have arrested four persons including production manager Ruby Joseph, area manager Kubher Gade, supervisor Anwar and labour safety supervisor Farooq.

The police have registered a case and are probing the incident.