First cruise vessel, after easing of COVID restrictions, arrives in Mangaluru Port

The first cruise ship of the current cruise season, which began after lifting of COVID-19 curbs, arrived at the New Mangalore port on Monday.

The cruise ship ‘MS Europa 2′ carrying 271 passengers and 373 crew members was called at berth number 4 at the port, New Mangalore Port (NMP) sources said.

The carrying capacity of the vessel, sailing under the flag of Malta, is 42,830 gross tonnage and her current draught is reported to be 6.3 metres. Her length overall (LOA) is 224.38 metres and width is 29.99 meters.

The cruise vessel arrived from Mormugao in Goa and from Mangaluru it sailed to Cochin port. Officials from NMP had made all arrangements to welcome the cruise passengers.

The cruise season began after a gap of two years due to Covid-19 pandemic. Arrangements were made for medical screening of passengers and 11 immigration and four customs counters were set up for the purpose.

In addition, six coaches of bus and cars, 15 prepaid taxis, were kept ready to take the passengers.The last cruise vessel the port received was on February 18, 2020 with 1,800 passengers and 800 crew on board.

Later, due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, the cruise vessels were not allowed to enter the port in March 2020 on the direction of the Union government.

Advertisement

Earlier, 22 cruise vessels had called at the port in 2017 and 26 vessels during 2018.