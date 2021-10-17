Covid-19 vaccination certificate mandatory for entry to malls, cinema halls in Dakshina Kannada

The district administration of Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka has made certificates showing full vaccination against Covid-19 mandatory for people to enter malls, theatres, and cinema halls.

According to deputy commissioner K V Rajendra, the additional surveillance measure will be in place from Sunday as a precautionary measure to ensure the pandemic situation does not worsen. “While multiplexes, cinema halls, and theatres are allowed to operate with 100 per cent capacity, only those who have obtained both doses of the vaccine will be allowed inside, on furnishing the certificate which indicates so,” he said.

Meanwhile, a senior official of the Mangaluru City Corporation, said that special teams have been formed to identify those who are yet to be vaccinated. “Special vaccination drives are also being held these days as more people are being identified and included in lists formed at the hyperlocal level. With this, we hope to fully vaccinate the eligible population in the city as soon as possible,” the official said.

The official added that the decision to seek vaccine certificates for entry to malls was in hope of “reinforcing the thought of getting vaccinated necessarily to help self and others to lead a normal life allaying fears of contracting or spreading the infection.”

As on October 16, the active caseload in Dakshina Kannada is 340, as per statistics issued by the department of health and family welfare. To date, over 1.15 lakh people in the coastal district have contracted the infection with 1,668 of them succumbing to the same.

The average test positivity rate (TPR) in the district last week, as noted by the state Covid-19 war room, is 0.44, which is slightly higher than the state average of 0.38 per cent.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has been hinting at announcing further relaxations to Covid-19 curbs in the state. “The TPR has been below 1 per cent in the state for the past few days. We will discuss with the Covid-19 technical advisory committee to decide what relaxations can be announced in the curbs in force at the moment. The matter of reopening primary schools (Class 1 to 5) will also be discussed,” he said.