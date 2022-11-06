In Mandi & Kullu, BJP rebels bet on feuds in parent party

“Aaj bhi agar hamari gaadi ki talashi loge to shayad BJP ka jhanda nikal aaye” (Even today if you search our car you may find a BJP flag lying in it), says Anshul Thakur, the younger brother of rebel BJP leader Abhishek Thakur, who is now contesting as an independent candidate from Sundernagar constituency. Their father, Roop Singh, was a multiple term MLA from Sundernagar. Roop Singh remained a minister too.

Abhishek’s story is similar to many other rebel leaders in Himachal fighting as independents, particularly in Mandi and Kullu belts. With Abhishek in the thick of campaigning in picturesque Sundernagar, Anshul holds forth on the ‘disrespect’ shown to old leaders of BJP.

“It is no longer a party of principles that governed leaders such as LK Advani. Now older, experienced leaders like my father who won six times from here are being sidelined and we are discarded after all the hard work we did for the party. My brother has the highest chance of winning from Sundernagar but even then he was not given a ticket,” says Anshul, adding that not only does his brother have the support of BJP cadres but the weak candidate put up by the party is going to benefit them. Congress supporters, however, feel that their candidate, Sohan Lal, will benefit from BJPs infighting and emerge winner.

A few kilometres up the highway, in the town of Mandi, a similar scenario has raised hopes of the Congress cadres. Here, Praveen Kumar, a 17-year BJP veteran has quit the party and is fighting as an independent candidate. Residents say he is getting considerable support from within the party cadre. Here again, Congress candidate Champa Thakur, daughter of veteran Congress leader Kaul Singh Thakur, is hopeful of winning the seat amid the internal strife of BJP.

“BJP should have given the ticket to Praveen Kumar. He is a deserving candidate and was unfairly denied a ticket in past few elections. He stands a good chance to win given the backing he enjoys from within the party and if not that, then the Congress candidate will benefit from division of BJP votes,” says Sapna, a resident.

Off the main highway and into the picturesque Banjar valley, with an assembly seat of the same name, the political scene is even more interesting. All three top candidates are linked to the BJP. Congress candidate, Khimi Ram, is a former state president of BJP and independent candidate Hiteshwar Singh is son of senior BJP leader from Kullu Maheshwar Singh. They will take on the official BJP candidate Surender Shourie.

Maheshwar Singh had filed papers as an independent candidate in Kullu after being denied ticket but has withdrawn his candidature after hectic lobbying by the senior BJP leadership. To add to BJP woes here, another BJP rebel, state vice president Ram Singh, is contesting the election from Kullu as an independent after being denied a ticket and has been expelled from the party.

However, Maheshwar’s son, Hiteshwar, has refused to withdraw his candidature in Banjar and the party vote is expected to trifurcate in the constituency between the three ‘BJP’ leaders fighting against each other.

In nearby Anni constituency, the sitting BJP MLA Kishori Lal has turned rebel and is contesting as an independent.

In Manali, BJP leader Mahender Singh has rebelled against the party after being denied ticket and is contesting as an independent. An advocate by profession, Mahender has a considerable following in the constituency.

The irony is not lost on voters. “Mazak bana diya hai election ka. Lekin kisi ek ko to vote daalna hee hai (They have made a joke of elections. But we have to vote for someone),” says Bhimu Ram from a nearby.

With such strong ties with BJP, the possibility of these independent candidates coming back to the party fold if they win, and if the need arose for BJP to get crucial numbers in Vidhan Sabha, cannot be ruled out.

In Sundernagar, Anshul laughs when asked about this possibility and if blood is thicker than water in electoral politics. “Some party has to come to power and someone has to be supported. All this will be seen after winning the elections. But, yes, our families’ long ties with RSS and BJP are a fact. We have a deep association with them. Let’s see what happens,” he says.