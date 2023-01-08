Man, minor son and daughter found dead in Goa

Two minor children were found dead at home while their father was later found hanging from a tree behind the house in North Goa district, police said on Sunday.

Prime facie, it seems the man strangulated the children to death and then killed himself, Superintendent of Police (North) Nidhin Valsan told reporters.

The bodies of the minor boy aged 14 and his eight-year-old sister were found in their house in Candolim village on Saturday night. Their mother was not at home when the children died, he said.

“When the children did not open the door of the house, their mother opened it forcibly with the help of neighbours and found the children dead,” he said.

The police received a call at around 10.30 pm on Saturday about the incident.

The Calangute police then started searching for the children’s father who was untraceable since the kids were found dead, the official said.

On Sunday morning, the man’s body was found hanging from a tree behind their house, Valsan said.

The man was in his late 40s, another official said.

“Prime facie, it looks like the father strangulated both the children to death and then killed himself,” Valsan said. An investigation is on into the incident, he added.