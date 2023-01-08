scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Man, minor son and daughter found dead in Goa

Prime facie, it seems the man strangulated the children to death and then killed himself, Superintendent of Police (North) Nidhin Valsan told reporters.

GoaOn Sunday morning, the man's body was found hanging from a tree behind their house, Valsan said. The man was in his late 40s, another official said.
Listen to this article
Man, minor son and daughter found dead in Goa
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Two minor children were found dead at home while their father was later found hanging from a tree behind the house in North Goa district, police said on Sunday.

Prime facie, it seems the man strangulated the children to death and then killed himself, Superintendent of Police (North) Nidhin Valsan told reporters.

The bodies of the minor boy aged 14 and his eight-year-old sister were found in their house in Candolim village on Saturday night. Their mother was not at home when the children died, he said.

“When the children did not open the door of the house, their mother opened it forcibly with the help of neighbours and found the children dead,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
In Indore, a home for the Pravasis who fought for India’s independence
In Indore, a home for the Pravasis who fought for India’s independence
In hijab protest district, over 50% dip in minority students’ count in go...
In hijab protest district, over 50% dip in minority students’ count in go...

The police received a call at around 10.30 pm on Saturday about the incident.

The Calangute police then started searching for the children’s father who was untraceable since the kids were found dead, the official said.

On Sunday morning, the man’s body was found hanging from a tree behind their house, Valsan said.

Advertisement

The man was in his late 40s, another official said.

“Prime facie, it looks like the father strangulated both the children to death and then killed himself,” Valsan said. An investigation is on into the incident, he added.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 13:05 IST
Next Story

Two-time champion Naomi Osaka latest to withdraw name from 2023 Australian Open

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close