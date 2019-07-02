Man convicted of Dalit’s murder held for assault on deceased’s brother

A man, convicted of murdering a Dalit in 2012, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly assaulting the younger brother of the deceased while on parole in Una town of Gir Somnath district. He, along with another accused, was sent to judicial custody after police did not seek their remand. Arjan Makwana was arrested when he reported to Gir Gadhda police station in the district for marking his presence.

“We arrested him when he went to mark his presence. Besides Arjan, we also arrested Arshi Vaja, the other accused in the case. They were produced in a local court in Una which sent them to judicial custody,” Ghanshyam Bambhaniya, deputy superintendent of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes cell of Gir Somnath police, told The Indian Express. Arjan was sentenced to life imprisonment in November 2018 for allegedly murdering Sarvaiya’s elder brother, Lalji, in Ankolali village of Una taluka. Arshi’s father is also in jail for the same offense.

Makwana and Vaja had allegedly rammed their bike into the two-wheeler of the victim, Piyush Sarvaiya, a Dalit from Delvada village in Una, last Thursday and also beat him up. Talking to The Indian Express, Sarvaiya said 11 men, including Arjan, set afire his brother Lalji in his house in Ankolali village in 2012 accusing him of eloping with the daughter of Bhikhabhai Vaja.

The court found Bhikhabhai Vaja, his brother Dhiru and son Rambhai guilty of murdering Lalji. The court also convicted Balu Vaja alias Balu Makwana and his son Arjan. Arshi is the son of Bhikhabhai Vaja, said Makwana. “Arjan was granted two-week parole on June 18 and had been reporting to Gir Gadhda police regularly since. He had also marked his attendance on June 27 when the incident occurred,” an officer of Gir Gadhda police said on Monday. Makwana’s parole was to expire on July 3, police said.