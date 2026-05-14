Gown on, gloves off: Mamata reaches Calcutta High Court to argue post-poll violence case against BJP

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached the Calcutta High Court on Thursday wearing a lawyer’s gown, accompanied by TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee and his son Shirshanya Bandopadhyay, who is also an advocate. The TMC said she would argue her case regarding violence that erupted after the Assembly elections.

TMC leader and lawyer Baiswanar Chatterjee is also with them.

“Our Hon’ble Chairperson Smt @MamataOfficial personally reached the Calcutta High Court today to argue in a matter concerning the widespread post-poll violence unleashed across Bengal by @BJP4Bengal. Once again, she has shown what truly sets her apart…,” the TMC posted on X.