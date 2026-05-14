Gown on, gloves off: Mamata reaches Calcutta High Court to argue post-poll violence case against BJP

Mamata Banerjee had earlier appeared in the Supreme Court and made submissions on her petition challenging the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in West Bengal.

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readKolkataMay 14, 2026 12:39 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee Calcutta High Court post-poll violenceFormer West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)
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Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached the Calcutta High Court on Thursday wearing a lawyer’s gown, accompanied by TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee and his son Shirshanya Bandopadhyay, who is also an advocate. The TMC said she would argue her case regarding violence that erupted after the Assembly elections.

TMC leader and lawyer Baiswanar Chatterjee is also with them.

“Our Hon’ble Chairperson Smt @MamataOfficial personally reached the Calcutta High Court today to argue in a matter concerning the widespread post-poll violence unleashed across Bengal by @BJP4Bengal. Once again, she has shown what truly sets her apart…,” the TMC posted on X.

“She NEVER abandons the people of Bengal in their hour of need. She NEVER stops fighting for truth, justice, and constitutional values. And time and again, she rises above the politics of hatred with unmatched COMPASSION, COURAGE and CONVICTION. Whether confronting the injustice of SIR or standing firm against the unruly conduct of @BJP4India, she continues to prove that there is truly NO LEADER LIKE HER in the country today,” the post read.

Mamata Banerjee is expected to submit to the high court that TMC workers were threatened, 10 people died, and 100-150 TMC offices were destroyed in the post-poll violence.

According to sources, the TMC lawyers will also submit in the court that people were unable to return home, women and children were assaulted, a fish market was bulldozed, and there was alleged police inaction in the post-poll period.

Mamata Banerjee had earlier appeared in the Supreme Court and made submissions on her petition challenging the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in the state.

Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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