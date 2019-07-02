Mumbai rains: Malaria, dengue cases on the rise

With the onset of monsoon, mosquito-borne infections are expected to rise with June alone recording 310 malaria and eight dengue cases across Mumbai.

The cases this month have slightly dipped compared to last year due to delayed monsoon. The cases are, however, expected to escalate in July, with a heavy rainfall warning this week.

Last year, 392 malaria cases were reported from government hospitals and dispensaries in June, while cases of dengue rose from 21 in June to 399 in September in 2018.

“The cases of dengue, malaria, leptospirosis, and gastroenteritis are under control this year. Activities like daily disease surveillance, early diagnosis, Muand treatment, implementation of immediate control methods are contributing factors,” Dr Padmaja Keskar, executive health officer in the civic body, said in a release.

Doctors across Mumbai claim they are treating a huge number of respiratory tract infections with change in weather and conducive atmosphere ideal for viral infections to spread.