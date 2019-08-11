Heard at a relief camp in Maharashtra’s Sangli: ‘What if it again rains like this’

As the situation in flood-hit Kolhapur and Sangli districts in western Maharashtra showed signs of improvement on Saturday, with water levels starting to recede, the common refrain among those lodged in cramped relief camps was — “What if it again rains like this?”

Advertising

Saturday was the sixth day of one of the worst floods that Sangli and Kolhapur witnessed in recent times.

While 3.7 lakh people have been rescued in these districts, local residents now hope that it doesn’t rain heavily in the next 72 hours to allow water levels to recede completely.

On Saturday morning, Army and Navy rescue teams managed to reach Haripur in Sangli, which was completely cut off for five days and where at least 5,000 are estimated to be stranded. The teams started with the evacuation of the elderly and the sick.

Advertising

The relief camp set up at Damani High School in Sangli, which can accommodate 300 people, is currently housing 590 people from Shamraonagar and Baharatnagar. Such overcrowding is common across all camps in Sangli and Kolhapur.

Yuvraj Gajgeshwar, who works at a gift shop in Sangli, had moved to the Damani High School camp with his parents, wife, children and brother’s family on the first day of the flood. “When we came here, the water had reached my chest. Now, my house has been completely washed away. I feel we have done something wrong with nature and are thus being punished like this. Such a calamity affects poor people like us the most. Those with means stay away from areas that face such dangers… they can also move if needed and have stronger houses,” he said.

The relief camp is managed by school teachers. Every day, freshly cooked food is served to all the people with the help of a local NGO. One of the teachers, Namdeo Patil, said: “Bad times bring out the good in people. Aid is relentlessly flowing in. A group of people, including school teachers, from drought-affected Jat tehsil of Sangli is sending us food packets and cooking ingredients, even rotis. Many former students of the school have also pitched in.”

“Two doctors are making daily rounds at the camp. A local group has pitched in with objects of daily needs such as toothpaste, brush, soaps and handwash, along with inner wear and sanitary pads.”

Gulshan Saeed (65), who also moved to the camp on the first day of the flood, said: “We have been told that the government is giving some help. We will build rebuild our homes with whatever help we get and our hard work. But I want to ask, what is the government going to do to make sure that this does not happen again? What if it rains again like this?”