Maharashtra’s political instability led Foxconn to Gujarat, says Piyush Goyal

Taking a potshot at the former Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of Maharashtra, Union Minister of Textiles, Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, and Food and Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal, Tuesday said that it was due to the “political instability” in the state that Foxconn-Vedanta chose to move away from Maharashtra for their upcoming project.

Goyal, who was in Vadodara to interact with “working professionals” ahead of the Assembly polls was speaking about the speed at which the Narendra Modi-led government has been delivering promised projects.

Speaking about the MVA government in Maharashtra, Goyal said, “Unfortunately, if a party had not cheated us in Maharashtra and formed an anaitik (immoral) government, even the bullet train would have been running at full speed now. They wasted three years of the entire project… One young leader of the family of Shiv Sena keeps asking, ‘Why did Foxconn go to Gujarat?’.”

Saying that companies need political stability and reliability to invest, Goyal added, “The way Gujarat has consistently blessed the BJP and its leaders to form governments in the state, it is natural that all industries are coming to Gujarat… They know they have no tension in Gujarat.”

Enlisting the government schemes under the PM Modi-led government that benefitted the country during Covid-19, Goyal said, “Imagine if Modiji had not stressed on Digital India mission before that, what would we have sat in our homes and done? ”

Speaking of the Gati Shakti University set up in Vadodara, Goyal said, “With Gati Shakti on one hand and the Science City on the other and a defence establishment coming up in Vadodara, it is just the beginning of the sweet journey. Gati Shakti university, in itself, will be an international university in the future….”

When industries are set up, it automatically brings an entire ecosystem with it, Goyal said, adding, “Right from MSME to component suppliers, to accountants and even dabha owners, everyone will make a profit.”