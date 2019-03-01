Maharashtra State Electricity Board bill collection centre reopens

THE MAHARASHTRA State Electricity Board (MSEB) bill collection centre in Mumbra was reopened on Thursday. The centre was located at Kausa’s Nasheman building, which was sealed by the Thane Municipal Corporation over non-payment of taxes a fortnight ago.

Since then, the MSEB employees had been collecting payments in four-wheelers stationed outside the Nasheman building in Kausa.

MSEB PRO Vishwajeet Bhosale said the vehicles belonged to the MSEB and were being used as mobile bill collection centres.

“These vehicles are used in far-flung areas and since our centre was closed, we had stationed them in Kausa for the ease of public,” he said.

“The centre runs in a building that we have rented. The owner had not paid taxes and thus, we were locked out of our office. However, the taxes have now been paid and we have reopened the bill collection centre,” said Bhosale.

Residents of the area, meanwhile, complained about the arrangement. “I am the only one available to pay the bill, as my son and daughter-in-law go to work. I have been standing on the road, waiting for my turn for the last two days,” said Nasreen Bano (65), a resident of Kausa.