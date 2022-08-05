scorecardresearch
Friday, August 05, 2022

Maharashtra govt reinstates suspended IAS officer Sushil Khodwekar

This comes two days after the state government reinstated Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Parag Manere.

Written by Yogesh Naik | Mumbai |
Updated: August 5, 2022 8:43:40 pm
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)

The Maharashtra government has reinstated IAS officer Sushil Khodwekar, who was suspended after being arrested in the question paper leak case by the Pune Police.

This comes two days after the state government reinstated Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Parag Manere.

Khodwekar, who belongs to the 2011 batch, has been posted as Member Secretary, Rest of Maharashtra Statutory Development Board, Mumbai. This is considered to be a side posting.

He was arrested on January 29 and the state government had taken a lot of time to suspend him. This scam was never investigated fully and the role of a senior IAS officer was not probed.

Normally, as per the All India Civil Service rules, the suspension is done within 48 hours of arrest, but then chief secretary Debashish Chakrabarty kept delaying the same.

Khodwekar was working with the agriculture department as a deputy secretary when we has suspended. He was arrested for his role in the education department where he was a deputy secretary till November 2020.

Starting with the investigation into a paper leak in the recruitment process of Group D employees of the health department in November last year, the cyber cell of Pune Police further unearthed a question paper leak in Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) recruitment, malpractices in the TETs of 2020 and 2018, and a paper leak in the Group C recruitment process of the health department.

These five investigations had led to a total of 37 arrests, including those of senior government officials, middlemen, private entities contracted for recruitment processes, coaching class owners and candidates.

Khodwekar was the 13th person to be arrested in the case. Khodwekar, according to the police, allegedly went out of the way to support other accused found to be involved in illegal activities within the department.

Meanwhile, Vijaylakshmi Bidari, who returned from her central deputation, was appointed as the divisional commissioner of Nagpur, while former commissioner of Kalyan Dombivali, Vijay Suryawanshi was appointed as the additional commissioner of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

First published on: 05-08-2022 at 08:29:06 pm

