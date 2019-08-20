Maharashtra: Five Naxals injured in encounter with Gadchiroli police

Around five Naxals were injured in an encounter ensued with the Gadchiroli police in the Yeldadmi forest, Nagpur on Tuesday, the police said.

The police in a statement said, “An encounter ensued in the Yeldadmi forest near Gatta police outpost in the Etapalli tahsil around 11 am on Tuesday. The Naxalites ran away following police giving a befitting reply.”

A rife, blasting material, bags and several items of personal use were recovered from the site, the statement read, adding that the Naxalites had set up a camp in the forest.

“About 4-5 Naxalites were apparently injured in the encounter,” the police said in a statement.