Maharashtra: Five Naxals injured in encounter with Gadchiroli police

The police in a statement said, "An encounter ensued in the Yeldadmi forest near Gatta police outpost in the Etapalli tahsil around 11 am on Tuesday.

“About 4-5 Naxalites were apparently injured in the encounter,” the police said in a statement. (Express Photo/Representational)

Around five Naxals were injured in an encounter ensued with the Gadchiroli police in the Yeldadmi forest, Nagpur on Tuesday, the police said.

The police in a statement said, “An encounter ensued in the Yeldadmi forest near Gatta police outpost in the Etapalli tahsil around 11 am on Tuesday. The Naxalites ran away following police giving a befitting reply.”

A rife, blasting material, bags and several items of personal use were recovered from the site, the statement read, adding that the Naxalites had set up a camp in the forest.

“About 4-5 Naxalites were apparently injured in the encounter,” the police said in a statement.

 

