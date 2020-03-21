Maharashtra: Five more test positive for coronavirus, 53 cases in state

At least 281 people were admitted in quarantine wards, of them 127 in Mumbai, on Friday. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre) At least 281 people were admitted in quarantine wards, of them 127 in Mumbai, on Friday. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre)

Five more persons tested positive to COVID-19 on Friday, taking the number of positive cases to 53 in Maharashtra.

A 62-year-old man who had returned to Mumbai from the UK on March 14 tested positive at Kasturba Hospital on Wednesday. He also suffers from cancer and diabetes. “We have admitted all five of his close contacts for tests,” said local ward officer Prashant Gaikwad, adding that residents of the building where he lived have been paid a visit to look for symptomatic cases. Fumigation was also carried out in the building.

“His family said he had remained under home quarantine after returning from UK,” Gaikwad added.

The 62-year-old had developed fever after his return to India, his family said. He first visited a family physician earlier this week, who recommended that he undergoes a test for COVID-19. On Friday, his wife and parents — both over 85 years old — were hospitalised in the isolation ward of Kasturba hospital along with two of their domestic helps. They would undergo tests on Friday.

A 38-year-old man, who had returned to Mumbai from Turkey on March 14, also tested positive. “When we received the information in the evening, we immediately began contact tracing,” said ward officer Gajanan Bellale.

At Kalyan in Thane, a 53-year-old man, who had travelled to Dubai, tested positive for COVID-19. He had been interacting socially for 13 to 14 days before developing symptoms. Around three days ago, he got fever and was admitted to Kasturba Hospital on Thursday. Thane officials will begin tracing his movements of the last fortnight to track close contacts.

In Pune, a 20-year-old man, who studies in the UK and had travelled to Scotland tested positive. He had returned to Pune on March 19 and got admitted to Naidu hospital. His swab tested positive on Thursday night. This is the ninth case in Pune.

In Pimpri Chinchwad, a 24-year-old man has tested positive. He is the brother of a 22-year-old man who had returned from Philippines and Singapore and tested positive. Pune district has so far reported 21 cases.

Of the 51 patients so far in the state, while 41 are asymptomatic and eight have mild symptoms, one is critically ill (a Philippines national is on ventilator support). A 37-year-old Kalyan resident, who was also critical, was shifted to Jaslok hospital on Friday. His condition remains stable.

At least 281 people were admitted in quarantine wards, of them 127 in Mumbai, on Friday. Apart from Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai, four other civic hospitals have been prepared to admit suspected cases. Jogeshwari Trauma centre admitted five persons wit suspected symptoms and sent their nasal swabs to Kasturba Hospital for testing. Kurla Bhabha, Bandra Bhabha, and Rajawadi hospitals have also started admitting patients. “We have 160 beds for such patients now in the city,” said Dr Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer.

“We urge people to remain at home unless they really need to step out. Passengers with a travel history abroad must remain at home for a minimum of 14 days,” she added.

