Maharashtra: Five highway robbers held for murder of truck driver

The Thane rural police Monday arrested five persons in connection with a murder and theft on Bhiwandi bypass. The accused were allegedly part of a highway gang and had murdered a truck driver and stolen his consignment on February 26, police said.

According to the police, the accused — all residents of Talasari, Govandi and Thane — were allegedly active on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway.

“The men robbed trucks coming from Gujarat and generally dumped its driver on the roadside. On February 26, they had targeted a truck carrying cement and killed its driver when he tried to retaliate,” a senior police officer said.

Police said the accused hit the driver, Subhash Yadav, 45, on his head and face with an iron wench which they had reportedly found from the truck’s toolbox.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Shakir Riyaz Ahmed Shaikh (30), Mohammad Kaif Ahmad Altaf Shaikh (33), Jahan Zainab Ameen Khan (23), Mohammad Imran Alil Khan (35) and Akmal Vari Ahmad Shaikh (36).

Police said, they traced Akmal Vari last week and eventually found the others. “The accused have been involved in some more robberies in the area and we are investigating into that. We have alerted the Thane and other nearby police stations. The accused are in our custody till March 16,” an officer from Bhiwandi taluka police said.