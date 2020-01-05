Maharashtra: Sena’s Sattar threatens to quit as minister, party debunks reports as rumour

Sattar told mediapersons, “You should speak to those who have spread the news of my resignation. I will put my stand before the party chief and CM Uddhav Thackeray. His decision will be acceptable to all of us.” Sattar told mediapersons, “You should speak to those who have spread the news of my resignation. I will put my stand before the party chief and CM Uddhav Thackeray. His decision will be acceptable to all of us.”

Four days after being inducted into Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government, Shiv Sena MLA and Minister of State Abdul Sattar Saturday reportedly threatened to resign for not being allocated a Cabinet rank. While Sena leaders dismissed the reports, Sattar, the lone Muslim face in the party, is likely to meet Thackeray at Matoshree Sunday.

Former minister Arjun Khotkar, who held discussions with Sattar Saturday, debunked the reports of Sattar’s resignation as a rumour. “I have spoken to Sattar. He has not resigned, though there are rumours about his resignation. He had some issues regarding some posts in the Zilla Parishad. Sattar has spoken to CM Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Eknath Shinde. Uddhav ji has invited him for a meeting at Matoshree on Sunday at 12.30 pm,” Khotkar said.

Later in the day, Sattar told mediapersons, “You should speak to those who have spread the news of my resignation. I will put my stand before the party chief and CM Uddhav Thackeray. His decision will be acceptable to all of us.”

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Kailas Gorantyal from Jalna Saturday expressed unhappiness over his non-induction in the state Cabinet and said he was considering resigning.

