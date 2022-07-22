scorecardresearch
Friday, July 22, 2022

Maharashtra cabinet expansion still on hold, Shinde-Fadnavis discuss list in Delhi

In Maharashtra, the MLAs, from both BJP and Shinde camp, too remain uncertain not only about the date of cabinet expansion but also regarding the portfolio distribution.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: July 22, 2022 7:50:41 pm
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Express file photo)

It has been almost 22 days since Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis were sworn-in, but the state still awaits the expansion of the new government.

The date for expansion of the state cabinet has not been finalized yet. A visit by the duo to Delhi might see approval from the top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership to the final list of ministers.

Shinde and Fadnavis travelled to Delhi on Friday to attend the dinner organized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in honor of outgoing president Ram Nath Kovind.

In Maharashtra, the MLAs, from both BJP and Shinde camp, too remain uncertain not only about the date of cabinet expansion but also regarding the portfolio distribution.

The BJP will discuss the current political situation during its state executive meeting at Panvel on Saturday where Fadnavis will be in attendance.

Shinde will be publicly felicitated by the Dhangar community members in Thane a day later on Sunday.

On Monday, both leaders will attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Droupadi Murmu where yet another meeting will be held with the BJP leaders.

“The expansion of the cabinet will take place two to three days prior to the monsoon session of the legislature, which could be held in the first week of August,” said a senior BJP leader on the condition of anonymity.

A former minister from the Shinde camp said they are yet to hear from the Chief Minister about the date of swearing-in.

Excluding Shinde, a total of eight ministers – four cabinet and four state – from the previous government had joined the rebellion against former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

All these will have to be accommodated in the new cabinet. In addition, senior BJP leaders too are hopeful to get important portfolios in the cabinet.

The Opposition has been questioning the delay in the cabinet expansion.

“Shinde-Fadnavis government with only two ministers should shed light on what to do with Article 164 (1A) of the Constitution of India. It will not be wrong to call the decisions taken by this two ministerial government unconstitutional,” said Maharashtra Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant, mentioning that at least 12 ministers are necessary as per the Constitution to run the state.

The BJP has, however, rubbished the claim with party MLA Ashish Shelar stating that the said article is concerned with the total size of the cabinet and has no reference to the time limit before the cabinet expansion.

