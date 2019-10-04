Maharashtra BJP drops three-time MLA Bawankule from Kamptee Assembly constituency

The Maharashtra BJP Friday denied ticket to three-time MLA and Power Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule from Kamptee Assembly constituency in Nagpur district and instead nominated Tekchand Sawarkar.

“Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari are like brother and father for me. The CM had told me that I have to over see elections in the entire East Vidarbha. The party has probably thought of giving me a greater responsibility. I don’t consider denial of ticket as injustice,” the Power minister said.

Bawankule said he had worked in Nagpur district for past 25 years, was elected twice to Zila Parishad and thrice to state Assembly.

Several theories about possible reasons behind party’s step denying ticket to Bawankule were making rounds over the past few days, including political discord between Gadkari and Modi-Shah duo due to Bawankule’s proximity to Gadkari.

Upset by BJP’s decision regarding Bawankule, the MLA’s supporters egged him to contest as an Independent candidate.