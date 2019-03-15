Maharashtra: Acid attack at CM programme fellow in Gadchiroli

A Chief Ministers Rural Development Fellow (CMRDF) was attacked with acid on Friday at Lagam village in Mulchera tahsil of Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district.

The victim was identified as Samadhan Kasture, 25, hailing from Solapur district. He was staying in the village, according to Collector Shekhar Singh.

“He has been working in Gadchiroli district for about two years. In the early hours of Friday, he was attacked by unidentified persons while he was sleeping at his house. He received burn injuries on his face, eyes and tongue and had been shifted for treatment to Chandrapur,” Singh said.

“We don’t yet know the motive behind the attack and the victim is not in a position to speak immediately. The police is tracking the suspects,” he added.

Asked if the attack was out of personal reasons or had anything to do with his work, Singh said, “I won’t be able to say anything about it at this time.”

Superintendent of Police Shailesh Balkawde said, “Preliminary inquiry suggests that it didn’t have any connection to his work as CMRDF. We are probing further.”

The state government launched the Maharashtra Village Social Transformation Mission three years ago, inviting young graduates willing to work for rural communities in remote areas. There are hundreds of young graduates working in such areas to usher in changes desired by village communities.