Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Maha: ASI to carry out conservation work at Ghrishneshwar temple in Ellora

Ghrishneshwar temple, considered as the 12th Jyotirlinga (special shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva), was destroyed and rebuilt several times during the Mughal-Maratha conflict.

Ghrishneshwar temple in Aurangabad (Wiki)

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will undertake the conservation work of Ghrishneshwar temple, considered as the 12th Jyotirlinga, at Ellora in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district, an official said on Sunday.

The west zone science branch of the ASI will carry out the work once the monsoon season ends, said Shrikant Misra, deputy superintending archaeological chemist of science branch.

According to the ASI, the temple was restored by Malojiraje Bhosale, an ancestor of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the 17th century and was again restored by Ahilyabai Holkar in the 18th century.

The exterior of the structure is built using red basalt rock, while the “shikhara” (spire) of the temple has a lime coating, an ASI official said.

The “shikhara” rises as a single tower with spires of diminishing sizes, and the lowermost band has sculptures of dancing figures carved on it, he said.

“The work will commence after the monsoon season and will be carried out over a period of two months. The upper portion of the temple has blackened a little and plaster consolidation of this layer will be done along with restoration of sculptures,” Misra said.

The restoration work will cost around Rs 15 lakh, he said.

The ASI had earlier restored the interiors of the temple last year.

First published on: 28-08-2022 at 10:40:15 am
