Madhya Pradesh: Three held for assaulting, parading excise official in Maheshwar

Three persons, including two women, have been arrested for allegedly assaulting an excise official who raided a dhaba for selling illicit liquor in Maheshwar town, Madhya Pradesh, the police said.

According to the police, family members of the two employees of the dhaba allegedly hatched a plan and called excise sub-inspector Mohanlal Bhayel to a house on Thursday where two women allegedly assaulted him and accused him of molestation. The sub-divisional police officer M S Thakur told The Indian Express that of the two women, one hit the excise official with a stick, while the other held him with a collar and paraded him for about 400 metres on the road. Meanwhile, other family members shot the entire incident on camera and the video went viral within minutes, the SDOP said.

The motive behind assaulting the excise official was to teach him a lesson, the police said. The plan included calling the official on a false lead charge him with molestation, film a video and circulate it, and parade him when the police force was busy in bandobast due to the Ganesh festival, Thakur said. The family members of the employees took the official’s mobile phone and pistol away, the SDOP said.

On receiving information about illicit liquor trade, the excise official had conducted a raid on a dhaba, owned by Rajendra Jaiswal, on August 3. The SDOP said that the incident was meant to avenge the case slapped against the owner of the dhaba and two employees.

The police arrested the two women and a Bajrang Dal member Parshuram Sathe, while seven persons were charged with rioting, assaulting a public servant on duty and robbery, among other offences.