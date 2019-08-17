MP: People complain loss of vision at Indore hospital, CM Kamal Nath orders probe 

Eleven patients who were operated for cataract at a private hospital in Indore on August 8 complained loss of vision, prompting Chief Minister Kamal Nath to order a probe on Saturday.

Advertising

While ordering the probe, the chief minister said strict action would be taken against the management of the Indore Eye Hospital after finding out how it received permission to operate again after the 2010 incident, when many people lost their eyesight in a similar camp.

On August 9, patients started to complain of a lack of vision after eye drops were administered. While the doctors told the patients that there was some infection, they could not explain further.

The patients, meanwhile, have been shifted to another hospital. The government said it will bear the cost of treatment and also announced a monetary of relief Rs 50,000 to each patient.