Madhya Pradesh to waive loans of tribals borrowed from moneylenders

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh Friday decided to waive loans of tribals borrowed from moneylenders from August 15 and are set to introduce a new law where the moneylenders would require a license to give out loans.

Marking International Tribal (Indigenous People) Day, Chief Minister Kamal Nath said, the administration will act and restore to tribals the land and jewellery kept with moneylenders as security against loans. If moneylenders want to lend money in future they will have to take a license from the government, he said.

Moneylenders who have given loans to tribals in scheduled areas will not be able to recover them starting August 15. The loan waiver scheme will benefit 1.5 crore tribals, who will also get debit card with a facility to withdraw Rs 10,000 through it.

The CM did not give details of the proposed initiative but asked tribals not to return money to moneylenders. If moneylenders give loans without taking license it will become an illegal act, he said in Chhindwara.

The CM announced a slew of sops for tribals. The state has a large tribal population. He said all forest villages in the state will be changed into revenue villages.