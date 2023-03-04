scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Advertisement

Luxury car showroom gutted in fire in Kerala’s Thrissur

The blaze engulfed the car showroom situated at Kuttanellur in Thrissur Corporation limits around 6.30 am, fire department officials said.

At least eight fire tenders -- seven from Thrissur and one from neighbouring Palakkad district -- were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. (Representational/ File)

A massive fire broke out in a car showroom near here on Saturday morning, destroying the two-storey glass facade building and two luxury cars, officials said.

The blaze engulfed the car showroom situated at Kuttanellur in Thrissur Corporation limits around 6.30 am, fire department officials said.

The incident happened allegedly due to a short circuit.

At least eight fire tenders — seven from Thrissur and one from neighbouring Palakkad district — were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

The fire was brought under control around 9 am, they said.

Two luxury cars were completely and another one partially destroyed in the fire. Besides, accessories worth lakhs of rupees were also completely gutted.

Also Read
In fresh attack, Sukesh Chandrasekhar says Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jai...
eknath shinde kasba
Kasba bypoll: Maharashtra CM lashes out at Ajit Pawar over ‘common man de...
Changing City | Mumbai to have a 24-km high-speed corridor connecting Ver...
MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande attacked in Mumbai’s Dadar during morning wa...

The losses are estimated to be around Rs 1.5 crore, a fire department official told PTI.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 13:57 IST
Next Story

US adds multiple Chinese, Pakistani firms to trade blacklist

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close