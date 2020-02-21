Zira robbery case: Bank employee staged Rs 14-lakh robbery with accomplices, arrested

Senior Superintendent of police (SSP) Bhupinder Singh said,”While he was crossing the road, three masked men came on a black Pulsar and snatched the bag of money from Nishan which he was to deposit at HDFC bank across the road.” (Representational Image) Senior Superintendent of police (SSP) Bhupinder Singh said,”While he was crossing the road, three masked men came on a black Pulsar and snatched the bag of money from Nishan which he was to deposit at HDFC bank across the road.” (Representational Image)

Two days after masked men robbed Rs 13.87 lakh from outside the office of RBL bank in Ferozepur’s Zira constituency, police cracked the case and found that assistant manager of the bank was the main conspirator.

Four, including assistant manager Nishan Singh, have been arrested by the police. On February 17, at around 10 am, Nishan Singh was on his way to deposit Rs 13.87 lakh to HDFC bank which was exactly opposite RBL’s office.

Senior Superintendent of police (SSP) Bhupinder Singh said,”While he was crossing the road, three masked men came on a black Pulsar and snatched the bag of money from Nishan which he was to deposit at HDFC bank across the road.”

He added that it now turns out that Nishan Singh had colluded with his cousins and friends to stage a robbery scene.

Based on the CCTV footage, police came to a conclusion that Nishan Singh waited for his friends to come and only then he started crossing the road.

In addition to this, as per the CCTV footage, he was not seen making any efforts to stop the robbers from snatching the bag.

A Special Investigation Team was formed on February 17. The SSP said,”There were total six persons involved in this case, including the main conspirator Nishan Singh. The other were Danial, Gagan and Sagar who are from village Sodhi Nagar while Satnam and Akashdeep from Ugoke village, where where Nishan also lives.” Sagar and Gagan are yet to be arrested. The money has been recovered. Two motorcycles have also been recovered.

