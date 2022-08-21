Zira observes shutdown to demand closure of liquor unit

A complete bandh was observed in Zira – a constituency in Ferozepur district of Punjab – on Saturday in protest against Malbros international private limited, an alcohol-making unit located in Mansurwal village. The protesters are demanding complete closure of this unit. They say that groundwater in several villages has been affected due to this liquor factory.

The protest call was given by Sanjha Morcha Zira. It may be noted that an indefinite dharna has been going on outside the liquor unit since July 24 demanding permanent closure of the unit. No shop was opened in Zira on Saturday to support the ongoing agitation. Public action committee (PAC), farmer unions and several NGOs are supporting this dharna.

Raman Brar, leading the Sanjha Morcha, said, “In the second week of July, a borewell was dug in gurdwara of Miayanwala Kalan located about 4 km from Mansurwal. At 670 feet, we found polluted water which was smelling like lahan (raw liquor). Its colour was dark brown. We raised the issue with the authority concerned, but as the administration remained unmoved, we launched an indefinite dharna outside the factory on July 24 and it is continuing even now. Villagers of the constituency are taking part in the dharna as they are concerned about the deteriorating quality of groundwater. Our dharna will continue till the unit is closed permanently. As of now, it is temporarily closed as we are not allowing anyone to enter the factory.”

On Friday, environmentalist and Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal had visited the spot along with NGT chairman Justice Jasbir Singh. The team took water samples from various places. Seechewal is also a member of the NGT monitoring committee.

Ferozepur Deputy Commissioner Amrit Singh confirmed about the visit of NGT team. She said, “The team took water samples from all the places spotted by the Sanjha Morcha team. We are awaiting its reports. We are in touch with the protesters. Initially, Punjab pollution control board also took some samples and its reports didn’t show any anomaly.

But the Sanjha Morcha did not accept those reports. So now the NGT has taken samples. We have told the Sanjha Morcha

that even it can get sampling done independently from its place of choice. We are focusing on maintaining law and order as well.”

It may be noted that around 1,000 employees work in the factory which is spread over 50 acres. Mostly they are women.

They are out of work as the unit is closed for almost a month now.

Sanjha Morcha and employees of the factory who are mostly from nearby villages were at each other’s throats recently as the employees lamented that their jobs were being taken away because of the protest.

Dr Gurcharan Singh, another activist at the dharna, said, “This unit is affecting groundwater of many villages. So

steps need to be taken to rectify it.”

Brar alleged that fly ash of the unit was not being maintained properly.

Gurpreet Singh Chandbaja, from Bhai Ghaniya Cancer Roko Society, who is also supporting the dharna, said, “It needs to be checked if the factory is treating its effluents or not as it is drawing huge groundwater. Polluted water is coming from tubewells. This matter needs a thorough investigation.”

Naresh Kataria, AAP MLA from Zira, visited the dharna twice, but “after that we haven’t heard from him”, Brar said.

On Saturday, Haryana farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni and BKU Krantikari president Baldev Singh Zira, among others, addressed the protesters.