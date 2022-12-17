Zira Liquor Factory: Punjab CM agrees to demands, dharna likely to be called off after 146 days

On the 146th day of pakka dharna being organised by Sanjha Morcha Zira outside the liquor factory in Zira constituency, Ferozepur, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann held a late night meeting in Chandigarh on Friday with the 21-member committee of the morcha.

Villagers with support of some farmer unions have been holding the protest in front of the liquor plant at Mansurwal village in Zira in Ferozepur for the past five months, seeking its closure while claiming that it was polluting underground water in several villages in the area, besides causing air pollution.

Roman Brar, convenor of Sanjha Morcha Zira, said, “The CM patiently heard us and agreed to most of our demands. Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal will visit the us protest site on Saturday and will make the announcements. Following the announcements, the villagers will take a call on lifting the protest.”

He added that the CM has agreed to form a committee that will take the consent of all the 25 villages around the liquor factory on the factory’s operation.

Earlier in the day, Gurmail Singh, sarpanch of Mansurwal village said that the administration was putting pressure on them to lift the ‘dharna’. “We will not tolerate this and if the administration takes some wrong action, we will launch a statewide protest,” Gurmail said, adding that they were fighting for pure drinking water and pure air, which was their right.

Earlier, on Thursday, a heavy police force was deployed in Zira, fueling speculation about the use of force by police to evict protesters from the site. The situation remained tense throughout the day on Friday at Mansurwal village with the deployment of heavy police force.

More than 2,000 police personnel, including senior superintendent of police, 13 superintendent of police-rank officers and 28 deputy superintendents of police have been deputed in Zira.

The high court had earlier imposed a fine of Rs 20 crore on the state government for failing to get the ‘dharna’ lifted after the plant owner moved the high court. The next date of hearing in the matter was on December 20. The factory was started in 2007 during the SAD-BJP government in the state.

