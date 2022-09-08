Zira liquor factory: NGT orders constitution of committee; report in month

Acting on a petition filed against groundwater pollution by Malbros International Private Limited situated in Zira Assembly constituency of Firozepur district, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered constitution of a committee and asked it to submit report in a month.

The Public Action Committee, the organisation which fought against Mattewara textile park, had filed a petition before NGT on which hearing took place on August 30. The petition was filed by Kapil Dev, a member of PAC.

NGT has issued directions for constitution of a joint committee comprising Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), State Ground Water Board and Deputy Commissioner of Ferozepur for verification of factual position.

The Bench has directed the committee to meet within next two weeks, undertake visits to the site, look into grievances of the applicant, associate the applicant and representative of the project proponent concenred, verify the factual position and submit its report within one month.

A protest outside Malbros International Private Limited, a liquor factory, has been going on since July 24. PAC too has supported it. Allegations have been levelled relating to environment and groundwater pollution by the factory.

The State Pollution Control Board will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance, says the NGT order. The next tribunal hearing will come up on December 8. Orders have been issued by judicial magistrate

Arun Kumar Tyagi and executive magistrate Dr Afroz Ahmad.

PAC has demanded sealing of the unit for their alleged illegal acts of contamination of soil as well as groundwater table and quality in a radius of around 4 km by dumping the effluent.