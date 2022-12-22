Zira dharna enters day 151: Farmers ram jeep into cops; FIR lodged against 100 unidentified people

Sanjha Morcha Zira’s dharna outside the liquor unit of Malbros International Private Limited in Mansurwal village of Zira entered day 151 on Wednesday.

The situation was calm on Wednesday. Protesters kept on coming at the dharna site despite the heavy police deployed in the area.

“No-one was stopped on Wednesday unlike the past three days. We had been protesting in a peaceful manner and will continue in the same manner in future as well unless force is used against us,” said Harnek Mehma, president of BKU Dakaunda – Ferozepur unit.

On Tuesday, a few farmers had rammed their jeep into police personnel and had attacked the cops with lathis. Six policemen were injured.

Zira DSP Palwinder Singh Sandhu while talking to The Indian Express said, “We have lodged an FIR with attempt to murder charges against more than 100 unidentified persons. The incident was caught on video, which shows their faces. But as they were from outside Ferozepur, we are yet to identify them. A few of them rammed their vehicle into our personnel, while a few others attacked the cops with wooden sticks. So we lodged an FIR under appropriate IPC section.”

The FIR was lodged late on Tuesday.

“As many as 46 arrested people are in jail and no-one has been released till now. While FIRs had been lodged against more than 200 people for violating law and order situation, obstructing government servant from performing his duty and other offences on Sunday and Monday, they have not been arrested till now,” the Zira DSP added.

Meanwhile, some farmer union members met a few of the arrested people inside the Ferozepur jail on Wednesday afternoon.

Harnek Mehma said, “One woman Gurpreet Kaur who is a member of BKU (Krantikari) has also been jailed. Many arrested people are not being given adequate bedding and medicines. We have taken up the matter with the jail superintendent.”

A five-member committee of Samyukta Kisan Morcha has also taken up the matter with police authorities to release the arrested people.

On Thursday, different farmer unions are likely to set up their tents at the dharna site.