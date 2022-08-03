Youth dies of suspected drug overdose, 8 booked

August 3, 2022 3:32:36 am
The Moga police late on Monday booked at least eight alleged drug peddlers after the body of a 27-year-old man from Jalandhar was found dumped in the jungles of Rehrwan village in Moga district. Police said that the man died of an alleged drug overdose.
Pargat Singh from Talwandi Bootian village of Jalandhar, in his statement to police, said that his son Ranjodh Singh alias Yodha (27) had left home on his motorbike on Monday. After some hours when he did not return, they started searching for him. Late in the evening, the family got to know that his body was dumped in the jungles of Rehrwan village. Pargat added that his son was a drug addict and he suspects that he was given an injection by the accused due to which he died.
ASI Manjeet Singh, investigating officer in the case, said that they have booked Deesha alias Katta, Gurjant Singh, Balwinder Singh, Jabbu from Rehrwan village; Manpreet, Billu and Babbi from Jalalpur village and Bittu from Sherpur Taiba village — all from Dharamkot division.
The FIR was registered under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 120-B (conspiracy) of IPC at Dharamkot police station. “We have recovered a used syringe from near the body and further investigation is on,” the ASI said.
