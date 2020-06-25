Youth beaten to death in Moga; 7 from girlfriend’s family booked, absconding 

They allegedly assaulted the youth with iron rods, pipes, baseball bats till he fainted. ((Representational) They allegedly assaulted the youth with iron rods, pipes, baseball bats till he fainted. ((Representational)

A youth was allegedly beaten to death by family members of his girlfriend at Dhalle Ke village of Moga early Wednesday.

Police have booked seven persons for the alleged murder, including his 16-year-old minor girlfriend, her father, mother, brother and three cousins. They allegedly assaulted the youth with iron rods, pipes, baseball bats till he fainted. The youth succumbed to his injuries at Civil Hospital Moga.

According to the statement of Naib Singh (60), father of the deceased Inderjit Singh (19), his son went missing from their home around 4.30 am Wednesday. He told police that his son and a girl from the same village were having an affair for the past 5-6 months. On Wednesday morning also, the girl allegedly called Inderjit and asked him to come to her home to meet her.

Naib Singh further told police that when they found Inderjit was not in his room around 4.30 pm, they started looking for him, and then they heard loud noises coming from the girl’s home, which is a few metres away from theirs.

Naib Singh said that when they reached the girl’s home, they found son being assaulted. In his statement, he accused the girl, her father, mother, brother and three cousins of assaulting his son using pipes, rods and baseball bats.

He then called former sarpanch Harbans Singh, who got the youth released from the family and they rushed him to hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

Sub-Inspector Karamjit Singh, SHO Moga Sadar police station, said that all seven accused are absconding. “Police was informed about the incident after the youth had already succumbed to injuries at the hospital. We visited the girl’s home and blood stains have been found there.

Two iron rods have also been recovered. We are yet to verify girl’s role in the incident. There is no caste issue as both boy and girl are from Dalit families.”

The accused were booked under sections 302 (murder), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of IPC.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd