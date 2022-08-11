Youth Akali Dal cadre gives grand welcome to Majithia outside jail

August 11, 2022 6:02:57 am
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia was given a hero’s welcome as he came out of Patiala jail after getting bail from high court on Wednesday.
A large number of Youth Akali Dal cadre was seen outside the Patiala jail to welcome him.
After coming out of the jail, Majithia said, “Governments commit atrocities, but those who did cannot be seen now.
Where is that CM (Charanjit Singh Channi)? He has disappeared altogether. Why is he not coming from America now? And the other one was my own neighbour in Amritsar (Navjot Singh Sidhu). Conspiracy against me was on since December last year. For two months, I remained in and out and finally I surrendered in February. Finally, God has done justice. I thank all who prayed for me.”
He said, “I have a message for the Opposition. Politics should not be used to settle scores. However, I still thank my political opponents who conspired against me. They changed three DGPs to book me.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Majithia went to gurdwara to pray after he got bail and said that he was thankful to the gurus who made him stay strong. He also thanked his legal team and said that he had full faith in the judiciary. Majithia said that he was missing his kids like anything and was waiting to meet them along with other family members.
Meanwhile, in a statement, SAD said that the party’s faith in the judiciary has been reaffirmed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s decision to grant bail to Majithia.
A SAD release here said that “the order lays bare the evil designs of the previous Congress government as well as efforts by the present AAP dispensation to implicate Majithia in a false case”.
The SAD said the fact that the high court had stated that evidence against Majithia was “frail and not credible” vindicated the stand taken by the party that a conspiracy was hatched to implicate him in a false drug case.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
Azamgarh youth’s family says ATS wrongly arrested him
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Lost in 1944, how Naik Chinta Bahadur’s ‘reincarnation’ lives on for this Army battalion
Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO, agreed to keep the dialogue going
State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
Explained: Bihar churn in Opposition calculus
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’
Nitish’s 6th experiment in 10 years; only constants are CM post, state’s slide: Prashant Kishor
As constitutional office, may not be apt to be part of SC panel on poll freebies: EC
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
A legacy of design
Spiders dream like humans when they snooze, study finds
This Ganpati festival, 16 organisations to recycle sludge from idol immersions
Relief on food