Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

Young soldier from Punjab falls to death in Ladakh, cremated

Naik Sukhwinder Singh, who was part of 19 Grenadiers (Unit 6) of the Kalidhar Battalion, reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest following the fall.

Naik Sukhwinder Singh, 28, who was part of 19 Grenadiers (Unit 6) of the Kalidhar Battalion, died early on Saturday while on duty in Leh.

Wrapped in Tricolour, the mortal remains of an Army soldier from Punjab, who died after a fall, were brought to his native village of Natthuwala Garbi in Moga district’s Baghapurana division on Saturday for the last rites.

Naik Sukhwinder Singh, 28, who was part of 19 Grenadiers (Unit 6) of the Kalidhar Battalion, died early on Saturday while on duty in Leh, Ladakh. Singh reportedly had a fall, following which he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was taken to a hospital by fellow Army soldiers, but could not be saved.

Sainik welfare superintendent (Moga) Baljit Singh said, “The Army escorted Naik Sukhwinder Singh’s body to his village on Saturday and he was cremated with full military honours. He died after slipping in the snow, followed by cardiac arrest. We will be initiating the process to get compensation released for his parents and wife.”

People from nearby villages too came to pay their last respects to the deceased soldier. Singh is survived by his parents, wife, a son aged 3 and a daughter aged 6.

First published on: 13-11-2022 at 01:27:27 pm
